The Cambridges’ nanny won’t live with royal family at new home: Report

The Cambridges’ nanny to no longer live with royal family: Report
Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has worked for the Cambridges since 2014

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, reportedly won’t be living with the Cambridges in their new home in Windsor. The Telegraph reported on Aug. 14 that while the royals’ nanny “will be kept on full time, she will live elsewhere, as will the handful of other support staff that have long ‘lived-in’ with the family at Kensington Palace, thought to include a housekeeper and a chef.”

In 2014, less than a year after the birth of Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hired Maria. The Spanish-born nanny has since joined the royals at weddings, on royal tours and royal family events. Maria is said to have her own apartment at the family’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

According to reports, the Cambridge family is relocating from their London residence, Kensington Palace, to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. William and Kate’s new home is a four-bedroom cottage, per The Telegraph.

According to the news outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “hope the move will allow them to give their children the best and most ‘normal’ childhood possible. It will also ensure stability if they relocate next door to Windsor Castle at any point in the future. It has enabled the Duke and Duchess to [enroll] their children at a co-educational Berkshire prep school set in extensive grounds and boasting impressive on-site sports facilities.”

Back in April, The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince George had a “trial day” at a new school close to Windsor. Prince Louis, four, will reportedly join Princess Charlotte and Prince George at their new school this year.

