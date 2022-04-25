Is Prince George switching schools?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child, Prince George, reportedly had a “trial day” at a new school. According to The Mail on Sunday, a source close to an unnamed school revealed that teachers arranged a “settling in-style” “trial class” for the eight-year-old royal.

©Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images



Prince George reportedly had a trial day at a school near Windsor

Prince William and Kate are said to have visited the school close to Windsor multiple times. The outlet reported that “teachers are understood to have been amused and relieved that the other children in the class did not recognise George or understand his status.”

Both George and Princess Charlotte currently attend Thomas’s Battersea in London. The Daily Mail recently reported that four-year-old Prince Louis, who began attending nursery school in 2021, is set to join his older siblings at a new school later this year.

©ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently students at Thomas’s Battersea

Per The Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate are “looking to move to Berkshire imminently” and “are currently exploring options to have all three of their children at the same co-educational establishment, it is understood.”

Kensington Palace is the Cambridges’ London residence. The Duke and Duchess also have a country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. George and Charlotte recently stepped out in Windsor with their parents and other royal family members. The siblings made their royal Easter debut earlier this month attending Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel.