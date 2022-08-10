Prince George invited to birthday party: See how Prince William and Kate responded

Prince George reportedly received an invitation from a young girl who wanted the nine-year-old royal at her birthday party. While the invite was declined, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent their “warmest thanks and best wishes” to the birthday girl.

The Duke and Duchess’ eldest son received an invitation to a six year old’s birthday party

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the girl’s mother shared Kensington Palace’s response on Twitter. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply,” the letter read.

“Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday,” the reply continued. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George.”

Prince George celebrated his own birthday in July

The letter concluded, “It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

Prince George celebrated his birthday last month. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s big brother turned nine on July 22. To mark their eldest son’s birthday, Prince William and Kate released a new photo of George. The snapshot was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge during a family holiday in the UK.