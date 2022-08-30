Laverne Cox reacts to being mistaken for Beyoncé: ‘These tweets are funny as hell’

Laverne Cox had the last laugh at the US Open tournament, after the actress went viral all over social media for being confused for Beyoncé.

The Hollywood star had a similar shade of honey blonde hair as the iconic singer, and was wearing an all-black ensemble, hoop earrings and a face mask.

The viral moment started when an online user took to Twitter to point out that Beyoncé, who is known for staying away from the public eye, was among the audience at Serena Williams’ first singles match in her last US Open tournament.

I think that is Laverne Cox https://t.co/zW0AE7MJf7pic.twitter.com/4J4i3KKY3S — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 30, 2022

“I got too excited to see #Beyoncé and thought it was her my bad.. it’s @Lavernecox,” the online user wrote after noticing the mistake. However it was too late, as many other users had shared photos and videos of Laverne Cox, thinking it was Beyoncé.

“Not me getting mistaken for Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” the actress wrote on Instagram Monday. “These tweets are funny as hell.”

Lol this is Alabama legend Laverne Cox but miss girl is giving Beyonce tonight 😅😂 https://t.co/l6cAyNfxec — Ashlee Woods ✨ (@ashleemwoods) August 30, 2022

Following the tennis match, in which Serna won against Danka Kovinic, writer David Dennis Jr. wrote, “2nd biggest winner tonight: Laverne Cox who was mistaken for Beyonce all night. Which is a career highlight for literally anyone.”

Someone else wrote, “I know you’ve received a lot of accolades, but surely being mistaken for Beyoncé is up there!!” while others pointed out the similarities between the two stars, as the singer is known to be a fan of Serena, previously attending the Wimbledon final in 2016.