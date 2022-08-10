Beyoncé sends flowers to Madonna after joining ‘Break My Soul’ remix: ‘I’m so grateful for you’

Beyoncé is sharing how grateful she is with Madonna for their recent collaboration, after the release of the singer’s new ‘Break My Soul’ remix, using the iconic melody from the popular song ‘Vogue.’

“Thank you, Queen,” Beyoncé wrote in a heartfelt note for Madonna, sending her white roses to show her appreciation. She continued, “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix. Love always and forever, B.””

Describing Madonna as a “Masterpiece genius,” the singer was making a reference from the fan-favorite track ‘Alien Superstar’ from her new album ‘Renaissance.’

Madonna was happy to share a photo of the sweet note and beautiful flowers on her Instagram account, making fans go crazy about the interaction between the two stars.

“Thank you !! from one Queen to another Queen,” Madonna wrote, adding heart emojis and declaring that she loves the remix.

‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ samples ‘Vogue’ and makes a direct tribute to Black legends and musicians, with Beyoncé mentioning Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson, Tierra Whack, Missy Elliott, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Michelle Williams, Chloe Bailey, Halle Berry, Aaliyah / Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj“ and many more.

The song also honors the Ballroom culture that inspired Madonna’s ‘Vogue,’ and Beyoncé takes a moment to name the houses of Xtravaganza, Revlon, LaBeija, and more.