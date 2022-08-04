Lil Nas X praises Beyoncé for her new album ‘Renaissance’ and more celebrity reactions

Lil Nas X is praising Beyoncé for her “life changing” new album Renaissance. The rapper is celebrating the release of the highly anticipated 16-track record, writing a sweet message to the iconic singer and explaining to his fans why he likes her new music so much.

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to give his commentary following the release of the album. “This Beyoncé album kinda changing my life somehow. Unironically,” he declared, posting a mirror selfie.

He continued, “So much intention was put into this. she really deserves every single flower thrown at her. i’m not even d—kriding.” He had also shared his favorite songs, including ‘All Up in Your Mind,’ ‘Church Girl,’ and ‘Heated,’ adding that ”Alien superstar is crazy she needs to be locked away for a very long time. a very long sentence.”

More singers, celebrities and personalities shared their thoughts, including Monica Lewinsky who had a special request for Beyoncé. Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram ahead of the release, “IT’s COMING!!!!!! And it’s SO DAMN DOPE!!!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile SZA shared the famous Tiffany Pollard meme, commenting, “Me rethinking my entire creative process after being freed from monotonous sonic bondage by Beyoncé.”

Halle Bailey also shared her favorite song from Renaissance, revealing that she is “obsessed with the album” and “church girl has been my fav.”