Monica Lewinsky asks Beyoncé to consider removing her name from her 2013 song ‘Partition’

Monica Lewinsky asks Beyoncé to remove her name from “Partition” now that she is eliminating a word and a sample from her latest album Renaissance. Reports of Queen Bey deleting a word considered an ableist began circulating all over social media, something the former White House intern took as an opportunity to send her request.

“uhmm, while we’re at it... #Partition,” she tweeted, referring to the 2013 song that says a man, “Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.” Beyoncé’s lyrics allude to the highly publicized affair between President Bill Clinton and Lewinski.

Although Lewinski isn’t happy with all the name drops in songs, she proudly has “rap song muse” written in her Twitter bio. Still, in 2014, she wrote an essay for Vanity Fair thanking Beyoncé while correcting the lyrics. “Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé’s latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d,’” she wrote.

©Monica Lewinsky



Although Lewinski isn’t happy with all the name drops in songs, she proudly has “rap song muse” written in her Twitter bio.

After a Twitter user confronted Lewinski about her first reaction to the lyric, she clarified she was never happy with the shout-out but decided “to laugh about things which hurt or humiliated me is how I survived.”

There is no recent information regarding Beyoncé agreeing to fulfill Monica’s dream; however, she is busy removing the word “spaz” on her song “Heated” after a disability advocate accused her of using “ableist language.“ According to E! News, Beyoncé‘s team confirmed the lyrics would be changed. ”The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,“ they informed.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” the singer wrote when releasing the album cover. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”