Beyoncé shares her first TikTok, which features a Cardi B cameo

Two weeks before the release of her awaited album, Beyoncé finally shares a video on TikTok. The singer joined the app in December of last year and used the opportunity to thank her fans for the support of her new single, “Break My Soul.”

The TikTok is a compilation of people dancing and singing along to “Break My Soul,” including a very excited Cardi B. The clips have all been shared on TikTok over the past month, as fans celebrated the song’s message and release. In the caption, Beyoncé thanked her fans for the support and the love and built up some hype for her upcoming record. “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B,” she wrote. Beyonce then tagged all of the creators of the original videos.

After almost of year of having joined the app while making no appearances, fans were shocked that Beyoncé finally posted a video and were excited over the possibility of more content as her new album’s release date draws near. They were also happy to learn that the singer made her entire catalog of music available on the app, from “Break My Soul” to older classics like “Halo.”

Beyoncé’s new record, “Renaissance” drops this July 29th. For now, the only song that’s been released is “Break My Soul,” which became her 20th top 10 hit on the Billboard 100. It pushed Beyonce to become one of three artists, alongside Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, to have at least 20 top hits as a solo artist and at least 20 top hits as a part of a group.