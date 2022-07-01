Beyoncé breaks the internet with ‘Renaissance’ album cover

Beyoncé made clear nobody is going to break her soul with the first single of her upcoming album; however, the star isn’t afraid to break the internet with the jaw-dropping cover of Renaissance.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” the caption reads. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently dropped the album’s lead single, “Break My Soul.” The tune, released in the middle of Pride Month, is a dance song, with a clear disco influence and a message of resilience that people have taken to all over social media, making memes and sharing why it’s the type of song they need in their lives.

The single also made it to Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, being the first song to debut in the top 10 in 26 years.

“Break My Soul” previews Beyoncé’s forthcoming album, Renaissance, due July 29, and marks her first studio album since 2016’s Lemonade.

Following the release of “Break My Soul,” former United States First Lady Michelle Obama shared on Instagram how much she loved the new song and its message. “Queen @beyonce, you’ve done it again! ‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!” Obama wrote.

Enjoy “Break My Soul” below.