Michelle Obama is like all of us, loves the new Beyoncé song

Like all of us, Michelle Obama can’t resist a Beyoncé song. Following the release of her new song “Break My Soul,” Obama shared on Instagram just how much she loved the song and its message.

Obama shared a photo of Beyoncé performing on stage and wrote, “Queen @beyonce, you’ve done it again! “Break My Soul” is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

“Break My Soul” is the first single of Beyoncé’s new record, “Renaissance.” The album is her seventh and it follows “Lemonade,” released in 2016. “Break My Soul” is a dance song, with a clear disco influence and a message of resilience that people have taken to all over social media, making memes and sharing why it’s the type of song they need in their lives.

Beyoncé may not come when you want her to, but she's always on time. "You won't break my soul" is the most fitting affirmation for these wild ass times. Whatever it is that's trying to break you, RELEASE IT! — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 21, 2022