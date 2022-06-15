Selena Gomez proud to be in Michelle Obama’s Voting Squad

This week began with Selena Gomez teaming up with Michelle Obama to encourage voting and to fight to preserve American democracy. The ‘Come and Get it’ singer joined the former first lady in Los Angeles for the first Culture of Democracy Summit.

The latina star, took the stage on Monday, June 13th at the Banc of California Stadium to emphasize the importance of registering to vote. “This work is incredibly important to me, especially when I think about the people who sacrificed so we can all exercise our right to vote. The people in elected positions impact all of us and make decisions on the issues that we care about, including our right to vote.”

After that, the 29-year-old introduced the key note speaker, Mrs. Obama. “I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of her voting squad, and now each one of you can start a voting squad of your own.” She then went on to refer to Michelle Obama as a “friend”.

The summit was hosted by When We All Vote, a national, nonpartisan initiative founded by Michelle with a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation. The co-chairs of the organization include Mrs. Obama and Selena, as well as other celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

When Michelle reached the podium, she also thanked the Rare Beauty founder for all the amazing job she has been doing for When We Vote. She also strongly encouraged voting and to stand up for our beliefs, which would make a difference in our everyday life.

“My point in telling you all of this isn’t to rally you up. I am just trying to show you that no one has the luxury to sit out or stay at home just because you’re not feeling excited enough.”

Just last month, Selena Gomez also joined forces with the current first lady, Jill Biden in the Youth Mental Health Action Forum, which took place at the White House. The forum brought together more than 30 activists and creators to spread awareness of the importance of prioritizing mental health among young people.