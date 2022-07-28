Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details.

The look is a solid nod to the ‘70s disco era. The Dominican fashion designer pulled inspiration from the iconic Studio 54 club and legendary looks worn by Cher.

©Agencies



Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover

“It was a dream come true to be able to design a custom piece for an artist as inspirational and iconic as Beyoncé,” the designer said. “She embodies everything myself and my customers admire, and to be featured on her cover art is such an honor.”

©Agencies



Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover

Azar also said she secured the gig thanks to the singer’s fashion stylist. “When we received the brief from stylist Marni Senofonte, the iconic images captured at Studio 54 flashed through my mind, and I knew exactly what I wanted to create,” Azar said. “To see this custom piece presented in such an impactful way on one of the most famous women in the world is just incredible!”