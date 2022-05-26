Laverne Cox makes history as Mattel’s first trans Barbie doll: ‘It’s been a dream’

Laverne Cox is making history! The 49-year-old actress is unveiling her latest achievement, becoming the first trans Barbie doll, joining forces with Mattel for their special Tribute Collection.

The popular brand was inspired by Laverne and decided to create a doll based on her, including her in the collection among other celebrities, such as Zendaya, Vera Wang and Ashley Graham.

©Mattel Creations





“As a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, Emmy-winning producer, and the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role on a scripted TV show, Laverne Cox uses her voice to amplify the message of moving beyond societal expectations to live more authentically,” Marvel shared.

The Barbie doll can be found on the official website wearing “a triple-threat original design, featuring a deep red tulle gown gracefully draped over a dazzling, silver metallic bodysuit. Her hair is swept into glamorous Hollywood waves while dramatic makeup completes her look.”

The actress shared her excitement for being part of the collection, revealing that “It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll.”

©Mattel Creations





“I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection. I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career,” she continued, “The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible.”