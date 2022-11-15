Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy

Bad Bunny continues to break new ground.

Today, the Grammys announced their list of nominees, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for best album of the year. It’s a big deal.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny at his concert in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny celebrated the moment with a couple of Instagram stories sharing the news and the historic nature of the Academy’s recognition. He is also the leading artist at the Latin Grammys, which will air this Thursday, having 10 nominations.

For the 2023 Grammys, Bad Bunny joins a list of performers that are led by Beyonce, with nine nominations, Kendrick Lamar, with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlisle, with seven each.

Beyonce is expected to win big next year, having nominations in some of the evening’s most important awards, including best album, record, and song of the year. She now has 88 nominations, which ties her with her husband, Jay-Z.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny at the Made in America festival

Other Latino nominees include Anitta and Omar Apollo, with both nominated for best new artist, one of the evening’s most coveted awards. Next year, the Grammys will air on February 5th and will be hosted in Los Angeles, at the Crypto.com Arena.