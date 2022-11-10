Another win for the culture! Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Bad Bunny continues making Latinos proud! The Puerto Rican star and global recording artist has become Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The streamer awarded the reggaeton sensation as an acknowledgment of his artistic excellence and influence on culture in 2022.

According to Apple Music, although many of music’s biggest stars released fantastic music in 2022, Bad Bunny owned the year.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny performs onstage during his World’s Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is among his biggest hits. The album is Apple Music’s most streamed of 2022 and is now the biggest Latin album of all time.

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny tells Apple Music in an exclusive film. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.”

After being presented with the Apple Music Award, he added: “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”

To celebrate, Bad Bunny is taking over the La Fórmula playlist to handpick his favorite tracks from Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Mora, Jhayco, and others across Apple Music.

And on Apple Music 1, it’s all Bad Bunny, all day! Listeners can tune in to an array of radio content celebrating Bad Bunny — including new specials, archived programming, early career interviews, and playlists showcasing the artist’s many different sides and his historic year.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

A Look Back at Some of Bad Bunny’s Biggest Moments on Apple Music