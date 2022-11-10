Another win for the culture! Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Bad Bunny continues making Latinos proud! The Puerto Rican star and global recording artist has become Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The streamer awarded the reggaeton sensation as an acknowledgment of his artistic excellence and influence on culture in 2022.
According to Apple Music, although many of music’s biggest stars released fantastic music in 2022, Bad Bunny owned the year.
Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is among his biggest hits. The album is Apple Music’s most streamed of 2022 and is now the biggest Latin album of all time.
“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny tells Apple Music in an exclusive film. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.”
After being presented with the Apple Music Award, he added: “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”
To celebrate, Bad Bunny is taking over the La Fórmula playlist to handpick his favorite tracks from Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Mora, Jhayco, and others across Apple Music.
And on Apple Music 1, it’s all Bad Bunny, all day! Listeners can tune in to an array of radio content celebrating Bad Bunny — including new specials, archived programming, early career interviews, and playlists showcasing the artist’s many different sides and his historic year.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”
Bad Bunny honors Kobe Bryant in emotional new song ‘6 Rings’
People’s Choice Awards: Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are the top nominees
Shakira wants Bad Bunny to call her and offer a collaboration
A Look Back at Some of Bad Bunny’s Biggest Moments on Apple Music
- Bad Bunny is the most significant Latin artist of all time by streams worldwide on Apple Music.
- Upon its release on May 6, 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti became the most prominent Latin album of all time on Apple Music, holding the record for first-day streams worldwide.
- Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” holds the record for the biggest Latin song of all time by first-day streams worldwide.
- Bad Bunny has logged 22 songs on the Daily Top 100: Global, breaking the record for most simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist.
- Bad Bunny’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 34 countries worldwide — more than any other Latin artist. He’s hit the top 10 of the chart in 77 countries.
- Forty-four of Bad Bunny’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in countries across the globe, and three of his songs have hit No. 1 on the Global chart — more than any other Latin artist.
- Bad Bunny holds the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 Latin albums by first-day streams.
- In February 2018, Bad Bunny became Apple Music’s first Latin Up Next artist for the platform’s rising artist program.
- He also served as the debut host for Trap Kingz, the first Spanish-language global radio show on Beats 1 radio, and hosted the show’s first six episodes in 2017.