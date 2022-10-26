People’s Choice Awards: Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are the top nominees

Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are leading the nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards! The two fan-favorite musicians are even battling in some of the coveted categories.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer received seven nominations, while the 28-year-old British artist is nominated for six awards.

The pair have been both nominated for Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 for ‘Me Porto Bonito’ and ‘As It Was’ respectively, Album of 2022, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ and ‘Harry’s House’ and the Concert Tour of 2022 for Bad Bunny’s ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ and Harry’s ‘Love On Tour.’

Bad Bunny is expected to receive the award for Latin Artist of 2022, with the song ‘Party’ featuring Rauw Alejandro, and Social Celebrity of 2022, while Harry could win the award for Music Video of 2022 for ‘As It Was’ and Drama Movie Star of 2022 for his performance in ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’

The new edition of the People’s Choice Awards will be taking place on December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, who recently hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards and had previously hosted the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, viewers will be able to watch the ceremony on E! and NBC.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites. I’m so grateful to be nominated – shout out to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!” Kenan wrote.