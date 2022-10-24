Shakira wants Bad Bunny to call her and offer a collaboration

Shakira is one of the most iconic singers in the world, and any artist would be privileged to release a featuring song with the Latina star; however, the Colombian singer also dreams of other celebs reaching out with a proposal. Here’s where Bad Bunny comes in place!

According to E! Online, Shakira just need a call from Benito to release a song with him. The star is fully onboard and looking forward to future music opportunities. Currently, the Puerto Rican sensation is busy with his tour World’s Hottest Tour, which is, to date, the highest-grossing Latin tour in history in the United States. So after Bad Bunny is done, we all be on standby.

©GettyImages



Shakira and Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Shakira had a taste of what is working with Bad Bunny before. The two artists worked together alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Right now, the mom of two just released her much-awaited new single, “Monotonía,” featuring Ozuna. Shakira teased the release of her new song and video clip over the past weeks, including videos of herself singing the opening lyrics and a trailer for it featuring the opening minutes, where she’s seen buying snacks at the grocery store, as her hit song “Te Felicito” plays in the background.

The rest of the video shows her in the supermarket, only to run into Ozuna, embodying an ex, and have him blast off her heart with a bazooka. The allusions to her split from Gerard Piqué are not subtle.

The remainder of the clip shows Shakira and Ozuna singing to each other about heartbreak and Shakira walking around with a hole in her chest and her heart in her hand.