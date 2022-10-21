Gerard Piqué’s coach defend the athlete after the release of Shakira’s song ‘Monotonía’: ‘He is an example’

Shakira’s latest song, “Monotonía,” featuring Ozuna, is on its way to becoming a worldwide hit and is expected to break some records. And although the Colombian singer never mentions the father of her two sons in the track, everyone believes the song tells the story of their split.
But one thing is the soccer player’s life as a partner, and another is how he is a teammate. According to Piqué’s coach, he is an “example” as an athlete, and despite his tricky situation, it seems there are little to no complaints regarding his sportsmanship.
During a recent match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF, the crowd booed Gerard when he stepped on the soccer field. After the incident, Xavi Hernández said that despite the attendee’s reaction, he had nothing negative to say.
“The only thing I can say about Piqué, on a sporting level, inside the locker room, is an example, not a bad face, he trains one hundred percent,” he told journalist Adrià Albets. “And I say this publicly because he also deserves it. He is an example of a captain, and people have to know this,” he added.
Good thing Gerard’s team got his back, because there is one more thing to worry about. The Barcelona player might have to wear his ex’s name on his jersey. Soccer fans spotted a new change on the Barcelona uniform; the team, who’s now sponsored by Spotify, had the name “Drake” printed on its jerseys last Sunday for one of their biggest matches against Real Madrid. According to Marca, Shakira is close to cementing a deal with Spotify that would make this scenario a possibility.
Piqué and Shakira announced their split earlier this year. Soon after, Piqué was spotted with Clara Chia, his new girlfriend, who is also one of his company’s employees. While he hasn’t spoken about the relationship with the media, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.