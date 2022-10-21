Gerard Piqué’s coach defend the athlete after the release of Shakira’s song ‘Monotonía’: ‘He is an example’

Shakira’s latest song, “Monotonía,” featuring Ozuna, is on its way to becoming a worldwide hit and is expected to break some records. And although the Colombian singer never mentions the father of her two sons in the track, everyone believes the song tells the story of their split.

But one thing is the soccer player’s life as a partner, and another is how he is a teammate. According to Piqué’s coach, he is an “example” as an athlete, and despite his tricky situation, it seems there are little to no complaints regarding his sportsmanship.

Gerard Pique and Xavi Hernandez celebrates after the second goal of his team scored by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (not in frame) during the La Liga Santander match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on December 12, 2021 in Pamplona, Spain.

During a recent match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF, the crowd booed Gerard when he stepped on the soccer field. After the incident, Xavi Hernández said that despite the attendee’s reaction, he had nothing negative to say.

“The only thing I can say about Piqué, on a sporting level, inside the locker room, is an example, not a bad face, he trains one hundred percent,” he told journalist Adrià Albets. “And I say this publicly because he also deserves it. He is an example of a captain, and people have to know this,” he added.