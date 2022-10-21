FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League
Love and sports

Gerard Piqué’s coach defend the athlete after the release of Shakira’s song ‘Monotonía’: ‘He is an example’

It seems there are little to no complaints regarding his sportsmanship

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Shakira’s latest song, “Monotonía,” featuring Ozuna, is on its way to becoming a worldwide hit and is expected to break some records. And although the Colombian singer never mentions the father of her two sons in the track, everyone believes the song tells the story of their split.

But one thing is the soccer player’s life as a partner, and another is how he is a teammate. According to Piqué’s coach, he is an “example” as an athlete, and despite his tricky situation, it seems there are little to no complaints regarding his sportsmanship.

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander©GettyImages
Gerard Pique and Xavi Hernandez celebrates after the second goal of his team scored by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (not in frame) during the La Liga Santander match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on December 12, 2021 in Pamplona, Spain.

During a recent match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF, the crowd booed Gerard when he stepped on the soccer field. After the incident, Xavi Hernández said that despite the attendee’s reaction, he had nothing negative to say.

“The only thing I can say about Piqué, on a sporting level, inside the locker room, is an example, not a bad face, he trains one hundred percent,” he told journalist Adrià Albets. “And I say this publicly because he also deserves it. He is an example of a captain, and people have to know this,” he added.

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander©GettyImages
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench prior to the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Spotify Camp Nou on October 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (
Related

Shakira & Ozuna release ‘Monotonía’ single and music video

Gerard Piqué might have to play with Shakira’s name on his jersey

Gerard Piqué might make his dreams of having three children come true with Clara Chía

Good thing Gerard’s team got his back, because there is one more thing to worry about. The Barcelona player might have to wear his ex’s name on his jersey. Soccer fans spotted a new change on the Barcelona uniform; the team, who’s now sponsored by Spotify, had the name “Drake” printed on its jerseys last Sunday for one of their biggest matches against Real Madrid. According to Marca, Shakira is close to cementing a deal with Spotify that would make this scenario a possibility.

Piqué and Shakira announced their split earlier this year. Soon after, Piqué was spotted with Clara Chia, his new girlfriend, who is also one of his company’s employees. While he hasn’t spoken about the relationship with the media, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more