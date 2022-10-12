Hispanic Heritage Month

For Hispanic Heritage month, learn about Latino Superheroes, Spanish Dracula & more

NPR’s new program takes a deep dive into the history of Latinos in Hollywood.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Latinos have had an important history in Hollywood. From recent achievements to a long and intricate history that’s not known by newcomers, Latinos are a key part of Hollywood. A new NPR series released over the course of Hispanic Heritage Month plans to put a spotlight on these achievements, sharing an entertaining look at a history that’s often ignored or glossed over.

New York Comic Con 2022 - Day 4©GettyImages
Xolo Maridueña at this year’s Comic Con.

The series was developed by Mandalit del Barco and is made up of five parts, with each highlighting different segments of Hollywood history, from the obscure to the commercial.

The episodes that have aired have provided an overview of film history through a Latino lens, honoring the first Latinos involved in Hollywood, back in the industry’s silent era. It has also looked ahead, for example, spotlighting the young Latinos involved in superhero movies like Xochitl Gomez and Xolo Maridueña, involved in Marvel and DC respectively, who now represent the future of the world’s biggest blockbusters.

The series also creates a space for interesting stories, like that of Spanish Dracula, which is explored in the series’ second episode. The segment goes into the Spanish adaptation of the film, which ended up being more critically acclaimed than the original and contributed to the rise of dubbed films in the US.

Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles Premiere©GettyImages
Xochitl Gomez at the premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”

del Barco is one of NPR’s most notorious figures, an expert on the intersection between the arts and Latinos. Aside from her work in entertainment, del Barco has covered politics, news, and more.

NPR has several series dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month, including “Tiny Desk,” which over the month has published concert series by artists like Tokischa, Omar Apollo, Carla Morrison, and more.

