Wilmer Valderrama and Xolo Maridueña will be honored at the NHMC Impact Awards Gala

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) is honoring Wilmer Valderrama and Xolo Maridueña during their Impact Awards Gala lineup on Friday, September 9th. Valderrama will receive the Trailblazer Impact Award for his inspiring career as an actor, producer, philanthropist, and outspoken advocate for the Latinx community.

Like NHMC, Wilmer supports emerging leaders and artists by amplifying their voices. Beloved for his role as exchange student Fez on the Emmy-nominated series That 70s Show, Valderrama currently stars in the #1 TV drama NCIS on CBS and announces he is developing a live-action “Zorro” series at Disney Branded Television in which he will star and executive produce.

He most recently lent his voice to the hit Academy Award-winning Disney animated film Encanto. Valderrama is also passionate and active in several philanthropic agencies, including the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), Voto Latino, the USO, and co-founder of HARNESS. He also recently partnered with John Pollack to launch Allied Management Group, which focuses on partnering with, collaborating, and representing new and existing Latino voices.

Xolo Maridueña will receive the NHMC Rising Star Impact Award for being an outspoken advocate for the Latinx community and showing the importance of Latin representation on screen. His projects align with NHMC’s mission to eliminate hate, discrimination, and racism toward the Latinx community.