WATCH: Penélope Cruz brings to life a determined supermarket worker in the upcoming film ‘On The Fringe’

Penélope Cruz brings to life a determined supermarket worker in the upcoming film On The Fringe, a debut feature project from Juan Diego Botto. As reported by Deadline, the movie tells the story of three characters that have 24 hours to fix their live changing problems.

Described as “a thrilling race against the clock on the fringe of a big city,” Cruz portrays a mother trying to avoid losing her home and keep her family together.

©‘On The Fringe’





“On the Fringe explores the impact of an acute external crisis on personal relationships: the way an economic crunch can affect couples, parents, and children,” Botto said of the film, according to the publication. “And within that, the role that women play in holding families together during hard times; how losing one’s job, one’s income, triggers different reactions in different people.”

Cruz stars alongside Luis Tosar, Christian Checa, Adelfa Calvo, Juan Diego Botto, Aixa Villagrán, Font García, Maria Isabel Díaz Lago, Sergio Villanueva and Nur Levi. The Spanish actress also produces with Álvaro Longoria.

Executive producers are Yana Georgina and Stephen Kelligher. André Logie is a co-producer. Additional credits include cinematography by Arnau Valls, music by Eduardo Cruz, costume design by Wanda Morales, makeup and hair by Pablo Iglesias and Manuela Merino, art direction by Clara Notari, and editing by Mapa Pastor.

Watch the trailer below