Lady Gaga shows off her musical skills in new 'Joker 2' trailer

The new "Joker: Folie A Deux" trailer shows Lady Gaga in her comfort zone. The new clip teases some of the plot lines of the awaited superhero film, showing a musical vibe and plenty of scenes where Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix show off their acting and musical prowess.

The trailer was shared today and shows Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) as he's introduced to Arkham Asylum, where he meets Harley Quinn (Gaga), a fellow patient. The two seem to bond fast, with Harley sharing how much she admires him. The trailer also shows off a musical vibe for the series, showing Gaga and Phoenix singing a version of "What The World Needs Know Is Love." It also features plenty of moments where the two are seen dancing alone and together, likely as a part of a shared delusion.

Director Todd Phillips shared that while the movie wasn't a musical, its score was important. "We never really talked about it like that, but I like to say it's a film where music is an essential element," he said in an appearance at CinemaCon. "To me, that doesn't veer too far from the first film."

"Arthur's weird and aloof and all these things, but he has music in him. He has a grace to him. That informed a lot of the dancing in the first film... it didn't feel like that big of a step here. It's different, but I think it'll make sense when you see it."

You can watch the full trailer below.

Joker Folie à Deux trailer

When is 'Joker 2' coming out?

"Joker: Folie A Deux" is one of this year's most awaited releases. The film will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off this September 7th. It will premiere in theaters worldwide this October 4th.