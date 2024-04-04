WATCH: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in official ‘Joker 2’ poster

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are front and center on the new poster for “Joker: Folie a Deux” poster. The film, which serves as the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster and award winning movie, introduces the character of Harley Quinn into the picture, a prospect that’s exciting for fans of the comic book franchise.

©Joker Movie



Joker 2 poster

The poster was shared on the film’s social media accounts. “The world is a stage,” reads the tagline. It was also revealed that the first official trailer will be released on April 9. The image shows Phoenix wearing Joker’s clown makeup, a tuxedo, and holding on to a cigarrette, while Gaga stars as Quinn. She’s wearing a white dress, and has some red lipgloss smeared over her lips. The two are seen dancing while a light seeps through a window, likely from within the walls of Arkham State Hospital, the location where the Joker was last seen in the previous film.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” will be directed by Todd Phillips, who also directed the first film. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but the story is expected to explore the dynamic between the Joker and Quinn, who’s had her origins as an Arkham Asylum psychiatrist in most comic books, films and TV shows that have explored her character.

The Joker and Quinn on Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, Phillips teased some images on his social media, showing the Joker and Quinn in various situations. “Hoping your day is full of love,” he captioned the post, which showed three photos of Quinn and Joker. In one, the two touch noses while Quinn smiles and Joker is behind bars, and in another, the two dance on a rooftop.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” will be released this October 4th.