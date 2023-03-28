‘Joker 2’ photos show Lady Gaga wreaking havoc in New York

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is currently shooting, granting us various images of Lady Gaga going full Harley Quinn in Manhattan. Unlike previous Harley adaptations, Gaga’s version looks more dramatic and unhinged, like the film it belongs to, with some images that have been released showing her kissing a woman on the street and wearing a version of a Harlequin costume.

©GettyImages



Gaga in costume.

The photos that have been released show Gaga surrounded by policemen and in costume, with her hands cuffed behind her back. She’s wearing a red jacket over a black and white top and a black skirt with geometric patterns on it.

Another photo shows Gaga yelling at a woman’s face and then kissing her, with the woman looking shocked and confused.

©GettyImages



Gaga shooting “Joker 2”

The people that surround her play protestors in the film, with them holding up signs that read “Free Joker” and “Joker marry me.” Plot details haven’t been revealed, but the film will be directed by Todd Phillips, who directed the first film, and will star Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz, also returning from the first film.

Domnhall Gleeson and Catherine Keener will also star, although their roles remain undisclosed.