The reason Lady Gaga will not perform at the Oscars despite being nominated

Lady Gaga is booked and busy at the moment. The Oscar nominee will not be performing at the 2023 edition of the Academy Awards, as she is currently in the middle of filming the highly anticipated Joker sequel, however fans expected the actress to have a moment to attend the ceremony and perform her acclaimed song from ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

“We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp [but] she’s in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie,” Oscars producer Glenn Weiss revealed on Wednesday at the Oscars Creative Team press conference.

He went on to explain that they were excited to have the talented singer on stage, however nothing was confirmed. “After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her, that she’s used to and all that stuff,” Weiss concluded.

Gaga will be on the set of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ on the day of the event, which is set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12. Producers for the show went on to say that they completely understand “that that’s what is priority in this business, especially when we are honoring movies.”

The actress previously shared her appreciation for the nomination. “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget,” she wrote on Instagram. “So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer Bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”