Celebrities react to Tony Bennett’s passing with a wave of tributes and heartfelt condolences

In the wake of the sad news of legendary crooner Tony Bennett’s passing, the world of entertainment has been profoundly moved and emotionally stirred. With hearts heavy, a wave of tributes and heartfelt condolences has surged across social media platforms and beyond.

From fellow musicians to Hollywood icons, each reaction stands as a poignant testament to the impact that Tony Bennett’s timeless voice and unparalleled artistry have left on the hearts of countless individuals.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform live at Radio City Music Hall on August 05, 2021 in New York City. “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” to air on CBS on Sunday, Nov 28 at 8pm ET.

“Thanks for the gift of your voice and heart,” wrote Alejandro Sanz on Instagram, , acknowledging the profound impact of Bennett’s talent on the music industry and beyond. Franco de Vita, another renowned musician, added his voice to the chorus of condolences, paying tribute to the legend with a simple yet powerful statement: “Rest in peace legend!!” The heartfelt words echoed the sentiment of countless fans, acknowledging Tony Bennett’s immeasurable contributions to music and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

Tito Puente Jr., also joined with a heartfelt condolence. “Rest in peace today to the great Tony Bennett 😔 your voice and talent will forever inspire generations to come,” he wrote.

Longtime favorite of children and adults program, Sesame Street, joined the tribute with a poignant message. Recognizing the incomparable legacy Bennett leaves behind. “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Tony Bennett, who brought joy and music to millions of people around the world. Mr. Bennett joined us on Sesame Street in 1998 to turn a classic of his into a new favorite of ours,” they shared on Twitter, alongside a throwback video.

Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Tony Bennett, who brought joy and music to millions of people around the world. Mr. Bennett joined us on Sesame Street in 1998 to turn a classic of his into a new favorite of ours. pic.twitter.com/dsExI2hg6W — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 21, 2023

“A great artist’s legacy never truly fades; their art lingers forever in our cherished memories. My deepest condolences go out to his family,” Chayanne expressed.

“In the musical journey, there are moments that etch themselves in our hearts, and over a decade ago, I had the incredible honor of joining forces with the iconic American music maestro, the legendary @itstonybennett, for the studio album ‘Viva Duets.’ It was a magnificent project celebrating the life of a musical icon who embarked on his remarkable journey over eight decades ago,” Thalia penned with heartfelt emotion.

“Throughout the recording of the timeless classic ‘The Way You Look Tonight,’ I shared beautiful moments with this master of masters, memories that will forever hold a special place in my heart,” she added.

“ Today, as sadness envelops us with his departure, we are immensely grateful for his monumental contributions to the world of music.”

“ Above all, I thank God for the divine blessing of sharing the stage with him, one of my most cherished and revered spaces. Soar high, Tony, as we continue to bask in the gift of your timeless voice. I envision your soul singing freely in your new destination,” she concluded.

“I’ve been a fan of the incomparable @itstonybennett since I was a child,” Gloria Estefan revealed. “With his velvet voice he made me long for San Francisco when I couldn’t even find it on a map and, throughout his lifetime, has beautified our world with his songs and paintings. His voice was forever young, pristine, elegant and relevant for longer than any other singer I can think of. I will be forever grateful to have been in his orbit. My prayers & condolences to his beautiful family who have loved and cared for him and for his countless fans throughout the world who will keep his memory alive.”

The United States former President, Barack Obama, remembered when the late star performed at his inauguration. “Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man—Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed at my inauguration. We’re thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today,” he wrote.

As the world mourns the loss of a true music icon, the outpouring of love and admiration from the celebrity community serves as a poignant reminder that Tony Bennett has an indelible mark on the music industry and the lives he touched throughout his remarkable career.