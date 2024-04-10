Adan Canto makes his final appearance on ‘The Cleaning Lady’ 3 months after his death

Adan Canto’s character has made its final appearance on “The Cleaning Lady.” The actor died in January of this year, after receiving treatment for appendiceal cancer. Canto decided to keep his diagnosis private, with his wife sharing the news of his passing on social media. He was 42 years old.

©GettyImages



Adan Canto and Elodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady

Canto played the role of Arman, making his final appearance on the series this past April 9th. Most of the season had teased the abscence of his character, with his wife and his partner Thony spending large portions of their screentime searching for him.

At the end of this week’s episode, Arman appears and makes the choice to sacrifice himself for Thony. The moment was described as “Hollywood magic” by Jeannine Renshaw, the series’ showrunner.

Canto had informed the series that he wouldn’t be returning to the show due to his condition. “It was a dialogue with him the whole time about how he was and how he was feeling,” said Renshaw to TV Line. “When we first heard he was struggling and having treatment, we wanted to make sure we had a story crafted…where he could join us at any time and we could open it up for him. We had it all planned to welcome him back at the end of the season.”

More about ‘The Cleaning Lady’

“The Cleaning Lady” is a Fox series that’s currently on its third season. It stars Elodie Yung as a surgeon and immigrant woman living with her son in Las Vegas with an expired visa. In order to pay for her son’s medical bills, she’s offered a job as the cleaner and medic within a criminal organization.

The third season is available on Hulu, featuring Kate del Castillo as part of the main cast.