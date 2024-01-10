Adan Canto’s wife shares emotional tribute after his death: ‘Forever my treasure’

Stephanie Ann Canto is sharing an emotional message following the passing of her husband Adan Canto. The ‘X-Men’ actor died on January 8 at age 42 after battling appendiceal cancer, as revealed by a representative for the Mexican-American star.

Stephanie took to social media to share a photo of her and Adan, accompanied by a touching tribute following the sad news. “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also,“ she wrote.

The pair shared two children, 3-year-old Roman Alder, and 1-year-old Eve Josephine. Adan played Arman Morales on the TV series “The Cleaning Lady,” and Vice President-elect Aaron Shoreand on the ABC drama “Designated Survivor.”

Fans of the actor remember his performance on the fan-favorite film “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” where he acted alongside Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry. The actress also shared a tribute celebrating the life of her “dear sweet friend” and fellow actor.

“I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart,” the actress wrote on social media, posting a photo of the actor.