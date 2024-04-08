Lauren Graham reveals the last gift Matthew Perry gave her

Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry shared a special bond. The two have a friendship and relationship that lasted years, with her calling him an “almost” in her life. While promoting her upcoming book, Graham discussed Perry’s death and the last present he gave her.

Matthew Perry and Lauren Graham in 2008

Graham was in Washington promoting her book “Have I Told You This Already?” ﻿when she opened up about her relationship with Perry. “We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year,” she said, revealing that he was recently into pickleball and that he gave her a set for her birthday.

“He’s like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, ‘Be older,’” she said.

Graham revealed that while the two never dated, they shared a special bond. “While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life,” she said, calling him a “friend and a constant.”

Graham was featured in Perry’s own memoir

Graham and Perry at Sundance Film Festival

Graham appeared in Perry’s memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” She appears in a photo alongside him, with the caption, “Me and the beautiful Lauren Graham.”

The memoir was well received by critics and readers, something that Graham found incredibly rewarding. “The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received,” she said. “And not just because it was a huge success, but because his life’s work kind of became, ‘How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?’”