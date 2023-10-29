‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 from apparent drowning

Matthew Perry has died at age 54. The Hollywood star was reportedly found in a jacuzzi on Saturday, as reported by TMZ.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that a call was made to the authorities, describing the death of a male in his 50s, after being found drowned in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles-area home.

It was also reported that foul was not suspected, and first responders rushed to the residence after being called for cardiac arrest. The ‘Friends’ star had been open about his personal and professional life on his 2022 memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.’

The actor opened up about his health issues during an interview with Diane Sawyer while promoting his book, revealing that he suffered a coma for two weeks and had multiple surgeries following a gastrointestinal perforation in 2018.

“One of the things I have to deal with is that my family rushed to the hospital and were told that I have a 2% chance to make it through the night,” he said during the interview. “And, you know, my mom heard that, and my dad heard that.”

Perry also talked about his alcohol and opioid dependence, revealing that while starring in ‘Friends’ he took 55 Vicodin a day at one point. Despite his struggles, the actor had been on a recovery path, overcoming his addiction and staying sober. “Your sober date changes, but that’s all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot,” he concluded.

