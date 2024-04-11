OJ Simpson dead at 76 following cancer battle

O.J. Simpson, known for his football career and one of the most infamous murder trials in the United States in the 90s following the tragic murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, has died at the age of 76 following a cancer battle. The former football player had been open about his health issues, revealing in May 2023 that he was undergoing chemotherapy.

His family has confirmed his death with a recent statement, asking the public to “respect their wishes for privacy.” Simpson died Wednesday, April 10, in Las Vegas.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement reads.

His family did not comment about the specific type of cancer at the time. However, the former football star said he had won his battle with cancer in 2023. “It looks like I beat it,” he said in a video.

Back in February 2024, Simpson denied rumors that claimed he was in hospice care but did not comment on speculation about his health issues. “My health is good. I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it,” he said in a different video shared on Twitter.

He was reportedly receiving treatment in Las Vegas after a prostate cancer diagnosis. Simpson is survived by four children from his previous two marriages, including his children from his relationship with Nicole Brown; Sydney, and Justin.