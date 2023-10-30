Matthew Perry’s friends and co-stars react to his sad and sudden passing

The world mourns the unexpected death of famous “Friends” actor Matthew Perry at the age of 54, whose body was found in the jacuzzi of his home in Los Angeles, California, this past Saturday night. This tragic and sad news prompted many of his friends and colleagues from the entertainment world to post their condolences and beautiful messages, bidding a final farewell to the beloved actor.

Following his sudden passing, his friends and fans have taken to social media with heartfelt messages and tributes in memory of the beloved actor. These messages honor Perry’s life and reveal how he impacted people on the screens and in his personal life.

One of the most emotional messages came from Gwyneth Paltrow, who had a brief romance with the actor before they both became famous.

“I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

Another tribute that deeply moved fans was from Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, one of Chandler’s most iconic and recurring girlfriends in “Friends.”

She shared a picture of both of them in an episode of Friends and wrote: “What a loss.The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️”

Morgan Fairchild who played Chandler Bing’s mom in “Friends” shared a photo from the show and shared her sadness with a caption that read: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. And such a sweet, caring man, too! I’m sending love and condolences to his friends and family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Falcon Crest & Flamingo Rd. Lovely family and such a heavy loss! #ripmatthewperry #ripmatty 💔💔💔”

Other well-known TV stars from the 1980s and 1990s, when Perry was at the height of his career, have also expressed their condolences. These include Alyssa Milano (from “Charmed”), Meredith Salenger (known for “The Journey of Natty Gann”), Selma Blair (famous for “Cruel Intentions”), Brooke Shields and Sarah Ferguson who also appeared in episodes of the popular sitcom and Shannen Doherty (a star of “Beverly Hills, 90210”). Perry had a close and enduring friendship with Doherty, who shared a fond memory of a Valentine’s Day date at a Malibu restaurant, which was a lot of fun.

Alyssa Milano

“Matty was always the funniest person in the room. And the KINDEST. He was kind.

Matty, remember when we used to go play bingo at that church in the valley? You made me laugh that painful kind of laugh. A cry laugh. You made me cry-laugh.

My condolences to all who loved him. 💔”

Meredith Salenger

“Oh no no no no no! Matty!Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @mattyperry4 💔😔Beautiful Matthew. Rest in peace sweet friend.😔💔😔”

Selma Blair

“♥️. My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Brooke Shields

“Really struggling to find the words. You were so loved, Matthew. I loved you dearly. Thank you for the belly laughs. You brought joy to so many. We already miss you… sending all of my love to your family & friends 💔”

Sarah Ferguson

“I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many.”

Shannen Doherty

“We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing. Matt, Roger, David, Roxana. We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor. Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine’s Day. He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn’t so my dad got the reservation for him. We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night. Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”

