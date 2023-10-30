The connection between Matthew Perry and Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada

The entire world is reeling from the abrupt passing of Matthew Perry at the age of 54. Colleagues, devoted fans, and friends alike have expressed their profound grief and bid a final farewell to the beloved star renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom, Friends. Through their public social media profiles, they have shared heartfelt messages brimming with affection. Among those expressing their condolences is the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. But what is the link that brought together the politician and the actor?

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

Although the actor was born in Massachusetts, his life took a significant turn when he was still quite young. Following his parents‘ divorce, he moved to Ottawa, Canada, with his mother, Suzanne. His mom was a journalist and worked in the press and communication office of Pierre Trudeau (Justin’s father and former Prime Minister of Canada) for several years. During their formative years, Matthew and Justin Trudeau attended the same school and were friends as children.

As they grew up, their paths took very different directions. The ‘Friends’ star moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming an actor, and Justin went to university. However, they always kept in touch.

In 2017, during an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live, Matthew admitted that in the past, they used to tease the leader. “We used to pick on him because he was really good at sports, and we weren’t. It was pure envy. It was terrible. Although I think that was the key to giving him the strength to become Prime Minister.”

The anecdote made Trudeau smile and inspired him to propose a rematch with a friendly reference to one of the episodes of ‘Friends’. “I’ve thought about it, and you know what? Who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?” A challenge that the star of ‘Fools Rush In’ did not accept, showcasing his sarcastic sense of humor. “I think I’m going to decline the offer, considering the army you have at your disposal now.”

Beautiful memories that, without a doubt, Justin Trudeau will always treasure in his heart.

The world grieves Matthew Perry’s passing

Today many of the famous locations from ‘Friends’ have become pilgrimage sites for fans to show their love for the actor. The New York apartment’s front and Central Perk café are now adorned with flowers and candles to pay tribute to the cherished character, Chandler Bing.

©GettyImages



Young fans of Matthew Perry show their sadness in front of some of the famous sitcom locations in New York

