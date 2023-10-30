Matthew Perry’s Family: Devastated by the loss - he adored his father and was the eldest of six siblings

Matthew Perry never married or had children, but he had a large family that he was very proud of. After the sudden death of the famous ‘Friends’ actor at the age of 54, millions of fans around the world are in shock, and his loved ones are still struggling to come to terms with an unexpected farewell that has left them broken with grief. This weekend, sadly, eight of his closest blood relatives mourn his absence.

After the actor’s unexpected death, whose body was reportedly found drowned in his home’s jacuzzi, his parents and his five siblings issued a joint statement expressing the following: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family wrote. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Who’s who in Matthew Perry’s family

Born on August 19, 1969, in Massachusetts, Matthew was the son of John Bennet Perry, from whom he inherited his passion for the performing arts, as John was also an actor and model in his youth. Just a week ago, they were photographed together affectionately at home, and the late actor left this message: “Here I am, with my father, both having a drink.”

Matthew Perry and his sister Emily during The Whole Nine Yards

The father of the unforgettable Chandler, who is 82 years old, was a role model for him, and he idolized him from his earliest childhood: “He appeared on TV, and that was how I saw him,” he once said. John appeared in a ‘Friends’ episode in 1998, when he played Rachel’s ‘father-in-law’ (Jennifer Aniston).

Matthew Perry with his dad, John Bennett Perry

Last night, he arrived devastated at his son’s home as soon as he heard the tragic news. Suzanne, the actor’s mother, also quickly made her way to that home in Los Angeles, completely devastated by an event that no one expected. Matthew was raised by her since he was a child, as his parents divorced when he was only one year old. The TV star was the only child in common for the couple, who, after going their separate ways, built new families with other spouses.

Matthew Perry’s family arrive to his home after tragic news

His mother, Suzanne, worked as a journalist. She was, for a long time, the press secretary of the Canadian Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau (the father of the current Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau). She married the renowned broadcaster and correspondent Keith Morrison, with whom she had four children: Caitlin (born in 1981), Emily (1985), Willy (1987), and Madeleine (1989); in other words, these are Matthew Perry’s four younger siblings on his mother’s side.

Matthew Perry & sister Madeline during “Spider-Man” Premiere

The fifth sister of the late actor emerged from his father’s later romantic relationship, and her name is Mia (currently 37 years old). Among the most touching moments that Matthew shared with her, one that stands out is when the iconic NBC sitcom star walked her down the aisle during her wedding in August 2014. Additionally, another significant person in the actor’s life was his goddaughter, Tara Murray, and they were captured in a photograph together in September of the previous year while attending a US Open tennis match.

Rest in Peace, Matthew Perry 1969 - 2023

