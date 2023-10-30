Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s mother remembers ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Sarah Ferguson, who once appeared in an episode of Friends, paid tribute to Matthew Perry following the actor’s death. ﻿“I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor,” she wrote on her Instagram. “It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many.”

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother included two throwback photos in her tribute, including one of herself between Matthew and his Friends costar Matt LeBlanc in London, and a group photo that featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer.

Sarah made a cameo in Season 4 of Friends playing herself in the 1998 episode titled “The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 1.” The Duchess of York appeared onscreen with Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) while the friends were in London for Ross’ wedding to Emily.

“Okay, so say hi to my friend and tell him you like my hat,” Joey, who wore a Union Jack top hat, told Sarah as he recorded the encounter on his video camera.

“Okay, so um, what’s your friend’s name?” Sarah asked, to which Joey replied, “Oh, Chandler.”

“Hi, Chandler,” Sarah said to the camera. “Joey says you don’t really like his hat, but I think it’s kind of dashing.”

According to InStyle, Kelsey Miller wrote in the book I’ll Be There for You: The One About Friends that Sarah had been “coaxed into the appearance by her daughters.” Although Matthew’s character Chandler Bing did not appear in the scene with Sarah, the actor is said to have stood nearby during filming so he could “offer support” to Sarah and Matt, according to the Mail Online.

Matthew died of an apparent drowning at the age of 54 on Oct. 28. The official Friends Instagram account wrote on Saturday that they were “devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing,” adding, “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”