Sarah Ferguson mourns death of former assistant killed in Texas

Sarah Ferguson is mourning the death of her former assistant Jenean Chapman, who was found dead in an apartment in Dallas, Texas last week. “I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody,” the Duchess of York wrote on Sept. 29 on social media.

Sarah posted a photo of herself and Jenean in a car together, along with a solo shot of her former assistant smiling. “Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends,” Sarah’s caption continued. “I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs.”

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s mom, 63, shared that she would be “making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible” and encouraged others to help if they can.

According to the Dallas Police Department, ﻿the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined on Sept. 26 that Jenean’s death was a homicide. That same day, James Patrick, 48, was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody in Austin, Texas. Jenean’s family told NBC DFW that the victim and suspect had been married for two months. “The most we can just say is that the relationship was toxic,” Nicole Marshall, one of Jenean’s sisters said.

Crystal Marshall, another one of Jenean’s siblings, revealed that her late sister’s “first job out of college was working with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.” Nicole remembered Jenean as “an accomplished intellectual,” adding, “She was a kind person and compassionate. She had a heart of mush.”