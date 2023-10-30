Celebrity host and presenters revealed for Prince William’s 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards

While the Princess of Wales won’t be joining Prince William in Singapore, there will be plenty of famous faces at the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards. It was announced on Friday that Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will host the ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore,” the Emmy winner said in a statement. “The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation, and human ingenuity. It is an enormous honour to be joining forces with The Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the Finalists’ inspiring stories and solutions with the world.”

Like the first two Earthshot Prize Awards, this year’s event features a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. ﻿Bastille and OneRepublic are set to perform at the 2023 ceremony, while Academy Award winner and Earthshot Prize Council Member Cate Blanchett, Lana Condor, Robert Irwin—son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin—and Nomzamo Mbatha will announce winners, who will be awarded £1 million.

In a statement, Cate said, “The Earthshot Prize is, again, highlighting and incentivising courageous, progressive, and inventive solutions that can be rapidly upscaled. We don’t have time for inaction and despair, and the incredible climate solutions from around the globe are cause for genuine hope. The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable. The solutions are game-changing, and like all truly game-changing ideas, they have a strange ‘how could we not have thought and implemented this before?!’ quality. I am proud to be a small part of unveiling the Winners.”

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on the BBC in the United Kingdom, PBS in the United States and on The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel. This year’s Earthshot Prize Awards will be accompanied for the first time by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. ﻿The prestigious global environmental prize, founded by Prince William and inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” challenge, aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore the planet. The five 2023 winners will be revealed on Nov. 7 at the third Earthshot Prize Awards.