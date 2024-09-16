How the British royals celebrated Prince Harry’s milestone birthday

Prince Harry received public birthday wishes from his family across the pond this year! The royal family's social media accounts celebrated the Duke of Sussex's milestone 40th birthday on Sunday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's account posted a photo of Harry smiling on X and Instagram, writing: "🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the post on their respective X account, adding: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!" The birthday wish on the Waleses' account came weeks after Prince Harry and Prince William attended a memorial service for their late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes. The brothers are said to have kept their distance and sat apart at the service.

Harry turned 40 on Sept. 15. Days before his big day, the BBC reported that the Duke planned on celebrating his birthday with his family in California, before "heading off on a break with a group of his closest friends."

Ahead of his birthday, Harry shared that he was excited about entering a new decade. "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," he told the BBC in a statement. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dad also admitted, "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work." Harry added, "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

The Duke was out the day before his birthday. He and wife Meghan Markle attended the 2024 George Zajfen Tennis Tournament for the Alliance for Children's Rights at the Los Angeles Tennis Club. Alongside pictures of the royal couple at the event, host Kelly McKee Zajfen wrote on Instagram: "What an incredible day! Full of emotions and lots of love…Our family and friends hosted this year’s George Zajfen Tennis Tournament for the @allianceforchildrensrights, raising funds that will go directly to supporting children in foster care, ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve in honor of our beautiful son Georgie.Our community showed up in a big way and I’m in awe!"

"Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are! But first, to our Presenting Sponsors, The Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just In the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday," Kelly continued. "I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you.Extra special day too…HAPPY 40th Birthday H! ✨ May this trip around the sun be the best yet."