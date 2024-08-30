Prince William and Prince Harry keep their 'distance' at uncle’s funeral: report

Prince Harry reportedly traveled to the UK to attend a memorial service for his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes. According to The Sun, both the Duke of Sussex and his older brother, the Prince of Wales, were at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk this week for the service.

A close family friend told the outlet that they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there." The brothers reportedly kept their distance and sat apart in the back of the church.

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," one individual told The Sun. King Charles III's sons are said to have "arrived very discreetly."

A church warden told the BBC: “It was wonderful that both princes were able to attend their uncle’s memorial service yesterday at St Mary’s Church," adding, "The service was a lovely family occasion celebrating the life of such a special man."

The Princes' uncle Lord Robert Fellowes died on July 29, according to reports. He was married to Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Spencer. Following his passing, Diana's brother Charles Spencer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us. A total gentleman - in all the best meanings of that word - he was a man of humour, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law."

Royal News Network reported on Aug. 27 that Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—had been spotted at LAX. The Duke has been living in the states since 2020. A royal insider told PEOPLE earlier this summer that Prince Harry and Prince William's rift is "very bad,” but not "irreparable."

