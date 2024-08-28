Why Prince Harry is heading to New York in September

Prince Harry is returning to the Big Apple! A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has announced that the royal will be in New York City next month during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week—The General Assembly High-level Week 2024 runs Sept. 23 through Sept. 27, while Climate Week NYC 2024 is Sept. 22 through Sept. 29.

Harry will be in town "to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," his spokesperson said, adding that the Duke will "participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

King Charles' younger son will also be "furthering the work" of his and Meghan Markle's nonprofit organization, the Archewell Foundation.

CEO of The Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, revealed on Aug. 28 that Prince Harry will lead an event in New York. "In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today," a statement from the CEO reads on X (formerly Twitter).

While Harry's older brother, Prince William, was in New York last year during Climate Week NYC and the UN General Assembly, His Royal Highness won't be returning to the city for this year's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. The Daily Mail's Rebecca English reported on Aug. 28 that the Prince of Wales "never planned to" attend the 2024 event and that she was informed in July that William would not be going. The finalists for the 2024 Earthshot Prize will be unveiled at the third Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 24 in New York City.

“This year’s Earthshot Prize Finalists embody the spirit of creativity and possibility we need to confront climate change and build a bright future, and this summit is a chance to shine a spotlight on the inspiring projects they’re leading,” Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, and Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, previously said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with Prince William and the Earthshot team to support the Finalists so that their ideas can scale up, spread, and have the greatest impact possible.”