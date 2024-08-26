The Princess of Wales pictured out with Prince William in Scotland

The Princess of Wales made a rare public appearance over the weekend. Her Royal Highness was pictured out on Sunday driving to church with Prince William. The royal mom of three sat in the passenger seat, while her husband drove to Crathie Kirk in Scotland. Prince George and Princess Charlotte—seemingly sporting a bow—appeared to be in the car with their parents.

Catherine wore a Hicks & Brown fedora and a checked coat, said to be from Holland Cooper, for the outing. Pictures published by the Daily Mail also showed King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, their son, James, Earl of Wessex, and reportedly Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, making their way to the church on Aug. 25.

It was previously reported that the Waleses would be joining the royal family at Balmoral this summer. Back in 2021, William shared that George, Charlotte and Prince Louis already knew "how dear Scotland is" to both him and Catherine, and that his kids were "starting to build their own happy memories" there, too.

Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted with their children at the "Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls" in Norfolk. One Individual who saw the royals wrote in a post online (via the Daily Mail) that they "requested no protocol as the family just wanted a wholesome family day like any other normal family," adding, "Of course, we respectfully did so. The Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children. Prince Louis was shouting with glee, 'Come on, Nerf or nothing. Let's do this!' I'm still in awe of what a memorable experience we had."

The Princess of Wales, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has made two official public appearances this year: the first at Trooping the Colour in June and the second at Wimbledon in July. Ahead of her long-awaited return in June, Catherine shared an update on her treatment. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

At the time, the Princess revealed that her treatment was ongoing and would be for a few more months, and also noted that she was "not out of the woods yet." Catherine said, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."