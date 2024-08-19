The Prince and Princess of Wales spotted at festival with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Waleses reportedly enjoyed wild family time at a festival earlier this month. The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at the "Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls" in Norfolk with their kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. In a post online, obtained by the Daily Mail, Georgina Barron, who is described as the Norfolk Nerf Parties boss, revealed that Catherine ran and played with her children during the outing.

"Norfolk Nerf plays Nerf with the Royal family.......We was working at the Gone Wild festival at Holkham Hall when I was called to the production team's office and told that a very special VIP family had requested to play Nerf wars," Georgina shared. "The Prince & Princess of Wales, along with their three children, arrived with friends and family. They asked if we could provide a high-intensity, non-stop game of Nerf fun, and of course, Norfolk Nerf did what we do best."

She continued, "My sons Euan Barron, Jenson Barron, and Junior Barron had the ultimate honor of playing Nerf Wars with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the adorable Prince Louis. We all ran around with Nerf guns and smoke bombs. The whole experience was unforgettable."

According to Georgina, the Waleses "requested no protocol as the family just wanted a wholesome family day like any other normal family." She wrote, "Of course, we respectfully did so. The Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children. Prince Louis was shouting with glee, 'Come on, Nerf or nothing. Let's do this!' I'm still in awe of what a memorable experience we had."

Another individual, Shell Lancaster, revealed online that she saw the royal couple help their kids abseil down a wall. In a screenshot posted by the Daily Mail, Shell penned, "Had an amazing time at the Gone Wild Festival Norfolk. Abseiling and helping hundreds of amazing people face their fears and building confidence abseiling down a 12 Metre wall. Beautiful place and the weather was scorching hot. Even managed to see Prince William, Princess Catherine and helped their children go down the wall."

"Such an honour," Shell added. "Shook hands and a quick chat with Bear Grylls himself. Hard work but the rewards was amazing. Karl Page MSc BSc organised the whole abseiling event which was very successful and the positive feedback from the director and so many others speaks volumes.The crew Climb2Recovery were professional and very honoured to work with. An experience I will never ever forget."



The Gone Wild Festival is described as the "UK’s Ultimate Family Adventure with Bear Grylls." The event encourages families to "swap screen time for green time." On Aug. 13, Bear Grylls shared footage from the 2024 festival, which was held Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, writing on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone who made Gone Wild Festival such a special weekend! We got wet, we got muddy, we learnt new skills & we made memories that will last a lifetime. Family and friends in the outdoors experiencing great adventures together. That’s the recipe… It’s going to be hard to top our first-ever Norfolk event, however, we’re already planning to do exactly that in 2025! I can’t wait to see you all there… and thank you for making Gone Wild all that it is. 🙏🏻💪🫡."

The festival in Norfolk was a rare sighting of the Princess, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. Her Royal Highness revealed in June that her treatment was "ongoing" and would "be for a few more months." At the time, Catherine also noted that she was "not out of the woods yet," adding, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."