Prince William shows off new look in video with the Princess of Wales

While the Prince and Princess of Wales did not make any appearances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, they congratulated Team GB in a pre-recorded video as the Games came to an end on Sunday. "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB," Catherine began their message.

Prince William continued, "Well done on all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all."

The video, shared on the Waleses' official social media accounts, also featured messages from Snoop Dogg and David Beckham. Snoop opened the video, and also closed it, saying: "Thank you Great Britain. On behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the Prince and his lovely wife."

Alongside the Instagram post, the caption read: "Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇."

The Prince of Wales, who stood beside his wife, showed off his beard in the new video. Instagram users commented on the heir to the throne's new rugged look with one writing, "Catherine looks really well....and hello William with a beard 😂😍."

"William is slaying the beard," a second commented, while another wrote: "WILLIAM BEARD ERA IS BACK."

The video isn't the first time that the Prince has been seen with facial hair. Back in 2008, William sported a beard on Christmas Day.

© Samir Hussein Prince William pictured on Christmas Day 2008

Although the Waleses cheered on Team GB from afar, William's aunt, Princess Anne, who has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1988, attended various events in France. Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has stepped out for two official public appearances this year. This past June, the Princess of Wales revealed in a written message that her treatment was "ongoing" and would "be for a few more months." Earlier this month, the Mail on Sunday reported that Her Royal Highness will join her husband and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at Balmoral this summer.