The Princess of Wales' nephew stars in adorable social media video

James Middleton's little boy and business are both growing! The Princess of Wales' brother celebrated a "big moment" for his company, James & Ella, with his son Inigo last month.

On July 19, the father-son duo paid a trip to a local supermarket so that James could show his son the "new James & Ella range on the shelf!" "A very proud moment 🥹," James wrote alongside a video from the outing, which shows Inigo being pushed in a shopping cart and reaching for his dad's products.

"Oh my goodness he’s growing so quickly!!," one Instagram user commented on the post. Another wrote, "Aww.. Inigo is so cute!! 😍😍♥️ isn't that awesome that you will remember when you started ur business & how young Inigo was!! Such good memories you hv!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

James launched his happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, originally called Ella & Co, back in 2020. "I’m passionately growing my business & watching Inigo grow at the same time, knowing that neither would have existed if it hadn’t been for Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life 🐾," James penned in the caption of his video.

He then added, "I’m delighted to announce we are now stocked in over 300 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide with our range of healthy dog foods, treats & toppers. I set out on a mission to make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine, starting with the food they eat. I’m so grateful for this incredible journey, and for those of you who have supported me. This is a big moment! 🎉 ❤️."

James will be celebrating another big moment this fall: Inigo's first birthday! The Princess' brother and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, welcomed their first child last year. James introduced his son in late October, writing on Instagram: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."