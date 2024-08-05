Where the Princess of Wales is going with her family this summer: Report

The Princess of Wales will reportedly be joining her husband and kids on a summer getaway. The Mail on Sunday reported on Aug. 3 that Her Royal Highness is set to join the royal family at Balmoral this month. According to the outlet, it will mark the Princess' longest journey since she revealed that tests after her abdominal surgery earlier this year found that cancer had been present.

Last month, Catherine spoke of the "power of nature" in a message to commemorate the opening of new gardens at the Natural History Museum of London. She said (via screenshots captured by Fox News): "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."

The Princess, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, made her first official public appearance of the year in June at Trooping the Colour, and her second appearance in July at the Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales (photographed at Trooping the Colour 2024) will reportedly join her husband and kids at Balmoral this summer

Ahead of her first outing in June, Catherine shared an update on her treatment. In a written message, the Princess revealed: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.

Catherine noted at the time that she was "not out of the woods yet." She said, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Scotland is a special place for Catherine and William. The Prince of Wales has previously opened up about the country being a source of some of his happiest and saddest memories. During the opening ceremony of the CofS in 2021, His Royal Highness said, "I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

William added, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."