Prince William's Earthshot Prize to announce 2024 finalists in New York City: Details

Prince William's Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies are set to co-host the third Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit this fall. The event will take place on Sept. 24 in New York City, set against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The finalists for the 2024 Earthshot Prize will be unveiled at the upcoming summit, where attendees will also learn about the solutions pioneered by last year’s finalists and the progress they've made one year into their fellowship program.

© The Prince of Wales pictured with Michael Bloomberg at the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in 2023 The Prince of Wales pictured with Michael Bloomberg at the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in 2023

“This year’s Earthshot Prize Finalists embody the spirit of creativity and possibility we need to confront climate change and build a bright future, and this summit is a chance to shine a spotlight on the inspiring projects they’re leading,” Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, and Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with Prince William and the Earthshot team to support the Finalists so that their ideas can scale up, spread, and have the greatest impact possible.”

The Prince of Wales attended last year's summit at New York's iconic Plaza Hotel. It has not been announced whether His Royal Highness will return to the states for the 2024 event.

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next ten years. Every year from 2021 until 2030, the royal and the Earthshot Prize Council are awarding £1 million to five winners, one per Earthshot: the five Earthshots are Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix our Climate.

The 2024 winners will be announced at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa this November. Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, has previously said: “We’re delighted to be working with changemakers and partners across Africa to spotlight the incredible innovation emerging across the continent, to convene courageous conversations about scale and finance, and to partner with young creators and filmmakers to tell the story of changemakers across Africa.”