The Princess of Wales confirms her first public appearance of the year: Read her personal message

The Princess of Wales is set to make her first public appearance of 2024 at Trooping the Colour. Her Royal Highness confirmed in a personal message on June 14 that she will attend her father-in-law, King Charles’ birthday parade on Saturday, June 15. The Princess will join Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the event.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” Catherine said in her written message.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she continued. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

©Matt Porteous



A new photo of the Princess of Wales was taken in Windsor by photographer Matt Porteous

The Princess shared that she is “looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

The royal mom of three admitted that she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.” “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me,” the Princess added, signing the message off with a “C” for Catherine.

A new photo of the Princess of Wales, taken by Matt Porteous earlier this week in Windsor, accompanied Her Royal Highness’ message. Catherine was photographed dressed down in jeans, a blazer and sneakers, while posing under a tree.

Trooping the Colour will mark the Princess’ first official appearance since Christmas Day. The Princess will travel with her children in a state carriage down the Mall and watch the parade from the Major General’s Office with the rest of the family. She is also expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royals.

The Princess of Wales began her course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. Her Royal Highness and her medical team have made it clear that going about her normal life and doing some of the things she enjoys is an integral part of her recovery, however Saturday’s appearance should not be seen as a return to a full schedule of public engagements.