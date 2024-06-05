What Prince William said when asked if the Princess of Wales is getting better

The Prince of Wales was out with King Charles and Queen Camilla for a joint engagement on Wednesday. Their Majesties and Prince William attended the UK’s national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

While speaking to a D-Day veteran in Portsmouth, William was asked if his wife, the Princess of Wales, was getting any better. The heir to the throne was heard telling the veteran in a video shared on X, “She’d love to be here today.”

©Getty Images



Prince William met D-Day veterans, who were guests of honor, at the event on June 5

Catherine, who started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has not yet returned to public duties. A Kensington Palace spokesperson has previously said that the Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

Late last month, the Daily Mail reported that it understands Catherine “has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks, which will be taken as a positive sign by many.”

Although the Princess of Wales will not be at the Colonel’s Review on June 8, she is reportedly “considering” making an appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15. According to the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror has “reported that the Princess is understood to be considering walking onto the famous balcony in a fortnight’s time if she is feeling well enough.”

©AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool



The King, Queen and Prince of Wales attended the UK’s national commemorative event in Portsmouth

Catherine’s last official public appearance was on Christmas Day. In mid-January, Her Royal Highness underwent major abdominal surgery. A little over two months later, the Princess revealed in a personal video message that tests after her operation found that cancer had been present, and that she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” the royal mom of three said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”