The Princess of Wales won’t carry out role at upcoming event

The Princess of Wales will not be at the Colonel’s Review next month. It’s been confirmed that General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer on behalf of Her Royal Highness as she continues her recovery.

The Colonel’s Review is taking place on June 8. According to the British Army’s website, “The Colonel’s Review is identical to The King’s Birthday Parade, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride on the latter.”

O﻿ver 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will be taking part in the Colonel’s Review, in addition to 400 musicians from the Massed Bands and 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards.

©Getty Images



Prince William pictured at the Colonel’s Review in 2023

At last year’s Colonel’s Review, thePrince of Wales—who was appointed Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 2022—reviewed his troops for the first time as Regimental Colonel of the Welsh Guards ahead of King Charles’ first birthday parade as sovereign﻿. Catherine took over the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards from her husband, Prince William, in 2022.

June 15 will mark Charles’ second Trooping the Colour as King. It’s unclear whether his daughter-in-law Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, will attend. A Kensington Palace spokesperson has previously said that the Princess of Wales will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales, pictured at Trooping the Colour 2023, is Colonel of the Irish Guards

While Her Royal Highness has not yet returned to public duties, she has reportedly been spotted out recently. On May 27, the Daily Mail reported that it understands Catherine “has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks, which will be taken as a positive sign by many.”

When Catherine revealed in March that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she said: “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

The Princess added, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”