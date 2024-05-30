Change to this year’s Trooping the Colour revealed

King Charles is set to attend his upcoming birthday parade. Buckingham Palace confirmed on May 30 that His Majesty, 75, will participate in Trooping the Colour next month.

©Getty Images



King Charles rode horseback at Trooping the Colour in 2023

For his first Trooping the Colour as sovereign last year, King Charles took part in the parade on horseback. Per the royal family’s website, it marked the first time that a reigning monarch had ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last rode.

Unlike last year, Charles will be in a carriage with Queen Camilla. While the royal family has postponed “engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign,” Trooping the Colour is still happening on June 15. ﻿The parade has marked the Sovereign’s official birthday since 1748.

©Getty Images



2023 marked King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as Sovereign

At Trooping the Colour 2023, Charles was joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. It’s unclear whether His Majesty’s daughter-in-law Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, will be at Trooping the Colour this year.

King Charles returned to public-facing duties in April following a period of treatment and recuperation. The monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year and began treatment in early February. Last month, Buckingham Palace said that it was too early to say how much longer His Majesty’s treatment will continue, but noted that the King’s medical team was “very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about” the monarch’s continued recovery.